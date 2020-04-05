Australian artists connect with fans in new ways amid pandemic

Going to movies, concerts or art exhibitions has become a thing of the past because of the coronavirus clampdown.

Millions of performers worldwide are out of work.

But some artists in Australia are bypassing the restrictions to stay in touch with their audience.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.

