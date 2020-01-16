Share
0 0 0 0

Australian bushfires: Blazes taking toll on economy

20 mins ago

Bushfires are continuing to burn across parts of Australia, and the prolonged emergency is taking a huge economic toll on the country.
Experts say the fires have slashed about $3.5bn from the economy.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from one of the areas worst-hit this bushfire season, Bilpin in the Blue Mountains.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Australia #Bushfires

Leave a Comment