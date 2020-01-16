Australian bushfires: Blazes taking toll on economy

Bushfires are continuing to burn across parts of Australia, and the prolonged emergency is taking a huge economic toll on the country.

Experts say the fires have slashed about $3.5bn from the economy.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from one of the areas worst-hit this bushfire season, Bilpin in the Blue Mountains.

