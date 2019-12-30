-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Australian bushfires: Catastrophic conditions across south
Catastrophic fire conditions are affecting thousands of people in southern Australia.
Extreme fire warnings are in place in the states of Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales.
Officials have warned residents not to flee due to fire risks but instead stay indoors as bushfires burn out of control.
Thomas Newsome is a lecturer at the University of Sydney’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences.
He speaks to Al Jazeera by Skype from Bundanoon, Australia.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #AustralianBushfires #Analysis