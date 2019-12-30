Australian bushfires: Catastrophic conditions across south

Catastrophic fire conditions are affecting thousands of people in southern Australia.

Extreme fire warnings are in place in the states of Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales.

Officials have warned residents not to flee due to fire risks but instead stay indoors as bushfires burn out of control.

Thomas Newsome is a lecturer at the University of Sydney’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

He speaks to Al Jazeera by Skype from Bundanoon, Australia.

