Australian gov’t grants drive raft of start-ups for disabled

The Australian government’s $15bn scheme for people with disabilities has resulted in a flurry of hi-tech products for the sector.

And they say these grants have empowered them to invent and tailor-make the services and apps they need.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Thomas reports from Sydney.

