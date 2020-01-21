Share
Australian gov’t grants drive raft of start-ups for disabled

51 mins ago

The Australian government’s $15bn scheme for people with disabilities has resulted in a flurry of hi-tech products for the sector.
And they say these grants have empowered them to invent and tailor-make the services and apps they need.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Thomas reports from Sydney.

