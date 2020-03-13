Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

In Australia, sporting and public events are being cancelled and people urged to avoid travelling overseas as the government tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Health officials are warning millions of people will contract the virus in the coming months.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney, Australia.

