Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms

Australia’s navy on Friday began evacuating about 1,000 people stranded on the east coast of the fire-ravaged country as a searing weather front was set to whip up more blazes across the states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW).

Al Jazeera’s Felicity Davey reports from Sydney.

