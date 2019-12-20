Australian PM apologises for taking holiday amid bushfire crisis

The Australian Prime Minister has cut short his holiday in Hawaii and return home to a country battling a series of unprecedented bushfires, with a record heatwave making matters even worse. Pressure had been pilling on the PM to go back as thousands of volunteers battled the blazes across the country. Emerald Maxwell has this report.

