Share
0 0 0 0

Australian PM cuts short leave as anger mounts over fires

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has returned to Australia after cutting short a family vacation in Hawaii.
Morrison is facing public outrage for being absent while more than 100 blazes continue to rage.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Australia #Wildfires

Leave a Comment