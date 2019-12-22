Australian PM cuts short leave as anger mounts over fires

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has returned to Australia after cutting short a family vacation in Hawaii.

Morrison is facing public outrage for being absent while more than 100 blazes continue to rage.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

