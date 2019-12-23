Australian PM defends climate stance amid wildfires ravaging Australia

200 wildfires continue to ravage Australia, with over half of them burning in the state of New South Wales. At least 9 have been killed and almost 1000 homes destroyed. PM Scott Morrison has been criticised for his handling of the crisis, and accused of ‘downplaying’ the links to climate change, and says there will not be any moves to downsize the Australian coal industry.

