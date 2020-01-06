Australian PM Morrison hits back at criticism

4. SOUNDBITE (English) Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia:”There’s been a lot of commentary, there’s been plenty of criticism, I’ve had the benefit of a lot of analysis on a lot of issues, but I can’t be distracted by that. And the public, I know, are not distracted by that. What they need us to focus on, all of us, actually, all of us focusing on the needs that are in the communities and getting the support where it needs to go.”

