Australian researchers set to start human virus vaccine tests within weeks

A team in Australia is only ‘weeks’ away from testing a vaccine on humans for the first time. Nikolai Petrovsky, professor of medicine, Flinders University, says they are hoping to start clinical trials within eight weeks. If the trial is successful, the next challenge is how to produce the vaccine quickly, at scale.

