Australian scientists develop lab-grown version of deadly coronavirus

59 mins ago

The death toll from the new coronavirus has now risen to over 130, while the number of confirmed cases is now in 6000. Meanwhile, in what could be a major step in reining in the disease, scientists in Australia say they’ve developed a lab-grown version of the coronavirus, the first to be recreated outside China.

