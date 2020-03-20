Share
Australian tourism operators silenced for opposing Adani mine

Tourism operators in Australia say they are being silenced for opposing a new coal mine in the state of Queensland.
The government approved the Indian-owned Adani mine last year, despite warnings about its impact on the already damaged Great Barrier Reef.
Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports from the Whitsunday Islands, Australia.
