Australian tourism operators silenced for opposing Adani mine

Tourism operators in Australia say they are being silenced for opposing a new coal mine in the state of Queensland.

The government approved the Indian-owned Adani mine last year, despite warnings about its impact on the already damaged Great Barrier Reef.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports from the Whitsunday Islands, Australia.

