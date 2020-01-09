-
Australians urged to evacuate as monster bushfires regenerate
Firefighters and residents in southeast Australia are preparing for the return of dangerous weather conditions that could make bushfires more intense in Victoria and New South Wales.
New warnings and evacuation notices have been issued, urging people living in high-risk areas to leave.
At least 27 people have been killed since the fires started in September.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Sydney, Australia.
