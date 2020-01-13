Australia’s bushfires devastate native wildlife population

Australia’s government has pledged at least $34m (50 million Australian dollars) to help native plants and animals recover from the country’s devastating bushfires.

Some ecologists estimate that one billion animals have died and much of the damage caused by the fires may be irreparable.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Mogo in New South Wales, one of the worst-hit areas.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #AustraliaBushfire #Wildlife