Australia’s Great Barrier Reef shows record devastation: Scientists

New aerial surveys of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef show the most widespread and severe bleaching the coral reef has experienced.

The damage follows record high temperatures in February.

Scientists at James Cook University have issued a dire warning about the threat posed by climate change to the world’s largest living organism and say temperatures over the next month are critical to how the reef recovers.

Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.

