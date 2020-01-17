-
Australia’s new normal, Trump impeachment, Iran’s next move
Australian rescuers airlifting bales of hay to livestock owners and carrots to starving wildlife this in the face of unprecedented wildfires. During the week where U-N climate scientists confirmed that the planet’s coming off the hottest decade on record. Some respite for Michael Short’s native Melbourne with thunderstorms and rain but not enough to quell all the blazes and summer’s far from over Down Under.
