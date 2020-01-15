Australia’s wildfires: The devastating damage to flora and fauna

Scientists say the huge bushfires still burning across Australia will become routine unless more is done to cut carbon emissions. In Perspective, we spoke to Professor Andrew Beattie from Macquarie University in Sydney. He and his colleagues have already estimated that the final nationwide animal death toll from the fires will be in the billions, with many warning it will take decades for the damage caused to wildlife to be repaired.

