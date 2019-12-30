-
Austria: Critically endangered baby white-handed gibbon born at Vienna Zoo
Mandatory Credit: Tiergarten Schoenbrunn
A baby white-handed gibbon from the critically endangered species has been recently born at Tiergarten Schoenbrunn in Vienna.
Footage published on Monday shows gibbon mother Sipura with a new addition to the family born on December 18.
“We don’t know yet whether it’s a boy or a girl because the mother takes care of the baby all the time by keeping the baby at her belly,” said zookeeper Fredi Maier, adding “It will continue for the next weeks and months and after that time we will be lucky to know.”
The gibbon has been voted the Zoo Animal of the Year 2019 as part of a wildlife conservation campaign. Due to habitat loss and illegal trade, along with tropical deforestation in Southeast Asia, the gibbons face imminent extinction.
