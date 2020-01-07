Austria: Kurz sworn-in to female-majority coalition govt with Greens

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in as Austrian Chancellor for the second time in Vienna on Tuesday.

Kurz, 33, retains his claim to the youngest serving head of government in the world and will now lead the country’s first female-majority cabinet in a coalition with his centre-right People’s Party and the Austrian Green Party, which enter Austria’s government for the first time ever.

Eight of the 15 cabinet members will be women, including Austria’s first female Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner and the Green Party’s Bosnian-born Justice Minister Alma Zadic, who will be the first Austrian Minister of immigrant background.

The recent Austrian snap election was announced after Kurz’s government coalition, alongside the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), collapsed in May following the release of a recording of then-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the FPO discussing government contracts with a woman claiming to be the niece of a Russian oligarch.

