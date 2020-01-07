-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Austria: Kurz sworn-in to female-majority coalition govt with Greens
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
ORF pool material
Must be removed by 6th February 2020
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in as Austrian Chancellor for the second time in Vienna on Tuesday.
Kurz, 33, retains his claim to the youngest serving head of government in the world and will now lead the country’s first female-majority cabinet in a coalition with his centre-right People’s Party and the Austrian Green Party, which enter Austria’s government for the first time ever.
Eight of the 15 cabinet members will be women, including Austria’s first female Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner and the Green Party’s Bosnian-born Justice Minister Alma Zadic, who will be the first Austrian Minister of immigrant background.
The recent Austrian snap election was announced after Kurz’s government coalition, alongside the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), collapsed in May following the release of a recording of then-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the FPO discussing government contracts with a woman claiming to be the niece of a Russian oligarch.
Video ID: 20200107-064
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200107-064
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly