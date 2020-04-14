Austria: Kurz welcomes “first step” towards “new normality” as some shops allowed to reopen

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Austrian Chancellery

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz welcomed the reopening of some shops in Austria, as the “first step into the direction of a new normality,” while speaking at a press conference in Vienna on Tuesday, as his government eased the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

“As of today small shops in Austria are open again. The lockdown measures continue to apply,” said Kurz.

“Our approach in the coming months will be very clear: As much freedom as possible, as much restriction as necessary,” explained the chancellor, adding that “should the figures develop in the wrong direction, we will of course pull the emergency brake which we have put in place should it become necessary.”

Shops under 400 square metres (4,300 square foot) in size were allowed to reopen on Tuesday, as well as garden centres and hardware shops, with shopping centres and larger shops set to follow suit from May 1.

There have been 14,159 reported coronavirus cases in Austria, with 384 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday.

