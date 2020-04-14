-
Austria: Life slowly returns to Vienna streets as lockdown eased
Life is slowly returning to normal as some non-essential shops were allowed to reopen in Vienna after the government began lifting coronavirus lockdown measures starting from Tuesday.
Footage shows people and vehicles on very empty streets of the capital on Tuesday morning. Normally these streets would be heaving with visitors. Police vehicles could also be seen.
On April 5, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced plans to ease national coronavirus restrictions.
All non-essential shops that are less than 400 square meters in space are allowed to reopen starting from April 14, with all shops and shopping centres to follow on May 1, according to the Kurz. Schools will stay closed until mid-May with all public events banned until June.
As of Tuesday morning, Austria has confirmed about 14,000 cases of coronavirus infections, and over 368 deaths related to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
