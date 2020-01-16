-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Austria: Police investigate as 30 km long fuel slick discovered in the Danube
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Austrian state police announced the discovery of a 30 kilometre (18.6 mile) long fuel slick in the Danube River in Vienna on Thursday.
The fuel slick was reported to extend from the town of Korneuburg, lying just northwest of Vienna to Schwechat, just south east of the Austrian capital.
“The fire department was alerted at 09:00 When the first support arrived, a thin fuel film was found,” said Lukas Schauer, Press and information officer of the Vienna Fire Brigade.
“The cause is not yet known and is the subject of an investigation. The fire department is working closely with the concerned authorities and the police,” Schauer added.
The Viennese police tweeted that all shipping in the effected area will be halted until at least 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT), and that the drinking water wells along the Danube river will be closed for the time being.
Video ID: 20200116-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200116-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly