Austria: Police investigate as 30 km long fuel slick discovered in the Danube

Austrian state police announced the discovery of a 30 kilometre (18.6 mile) long fuel slick in the Danube River in Vienna on Thursday.

The fuel slick was reported to extend from the town of Korneuburg, lying just northwest of Vienna to Schwechat, just south east of the Austrian capital.

“The fire department was alerted at 09:00 When the first support arrived, a thin fuel film was found,” said Lukas Schauer, Press and information officer of the Vienna Fire Brigade.

“The cause is not yet known and is the subject of an investigation. The fire department is working closely with the concerned authorities and the police,” Schauer added.

The Viennese police tweeted that all shipping in the effected area will be halted until at least 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT), and that the drinking water wells along the Danube river will be closed for the time being.

