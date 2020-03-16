-
Austria: Severe restrictions begin in Vienna as 1,000 coronavirus cases confirmed
Strict restrictions began in Vienna on Monday as ‘non-essential’ shops and schools were closed and residents were urged to work from home after Austria’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000.
Residents could be seen wearing masks and walking along deserted streets that are normally known to be very busy. Several schools, casinos and other businesses had signs indicating that they would remain closed “until further notice.”
One student said she is currently confined to her student residence, where students are “not allowed to have contact” with each other. “All the common rooms have been locked, only the common kitchen is open,” she added, professing that “many people are frightened” by the prospect of being fined for staying outside.
Gatherings of more than five people were banned, with people only permitted to leave their apartments to visit the supermarket, to work or help others, as of Monday. Austria has also closed several of its borders.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 174,500 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 6,700 people have died. There have currently been 1,018 cases confirmed in Austria.
