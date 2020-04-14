-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Austria: Shoppers return to Vienna streets as some shops allowed to reopen
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Some shops started to reopen their doors to the public on Tuesday in Vienna, as the government eased the conditions of its COVID-19 lockdown while keeping strict rules on social distancing.
Residents queued to enter the newly reopened shops in the Austrian capital, wearing face masks and gloves for protection. One craft shop worker reported high demand as people sought out materials to make their own face masks.
“Since early this morning, we sell elastic bands in ever strength and every size. Because our customers want to sew their own masks. Because masks are rare, you can’t find them easily,” said shop keeper Semra Coskon.
“The customers use the bands as a maskholder. Every quantity, black, white and thin and thick, but absolutely stress we have enough in reserve,” Coskon added.
A few passers-by commented on the expected opening of schools in May as well as the goverment’s handling of the outbreak in general.
“All the customers will storm back into the shops, it will be a mass gathering again, and it will lead again to the same thing, I don’t know if that’s so clever,” commnented one young resident.
Shops under 400 square metres (4,300 square foot) in size were allowed to reopen from April 14, as well as garden centres and hardware shops, with shopping centres and larger shops set to follow suit from May 1.
There have been 14,159 reported coronavirus cases in Austria, with 384 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday.
Video ID: 20200414-045
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200414-045
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly