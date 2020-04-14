Austria: Shoppers return to Vienna streets as some shops allowed to reopen

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Some shops started to reopen their doors to the public on Tuesday in Vienna, as the government eased the conditions of its COVID-19 lockdown while keeping strict rules on social distancing.

Residents queued to enter the newly reopened shops in the Austrian capital, wearing face masks and gloves for protection. One craft shop worker reported high demand as people sought out materials to make their own face masks.

“Since early this morning, we sell elastic bands in ever strength and every size. Because our customers want to sew their own masks. Because masks are rare, you can’t find them easily,” said shop keeper Semra Coskon.

“The customers use the bands as a maskholder. Every quantity, black, white and thin and thick, but absolutely stress we have enough in reserve,” Coskon added.

A few passers-by commented on the expected opening of schools in May as well as the goverment’s handling of the outbreak in general.

“All the customers will storm back into the shops, it will be a mass gathering again, and it will lead again to the same thing, I don’t know if that’s so clever,” commnented one young resident.

Shops under 400 square metres (4,300 square foot) in size were allowed to reopen from April 14, as well as garden centres and hardware shops, with shopping centres and larger shops set to follow suit from May 1.

There have been 14,159 reported coronavirus cases in Austria, with 384 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday.

Video ID: 20200414-045

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200414-045

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly