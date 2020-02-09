Authorities across Europe are trying to contain the spread of coronavirus by hunting down those who came into contact with infected people.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/09/authorities-across-europe-try-to-contain-the-spread-of-coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live