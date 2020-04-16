Share
0 0 0 0

Avignon braces for economic cost of cancelling festival

11 mins ago

The French town of Avignon is bracing for the economic impact of cancelling its annual summer festival due to Covid-19. Each year, the festival attracts 120,000 visitors, bringing in 100 million euros, with one in four residents making a living from the festival.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment