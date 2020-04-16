Avignon braces for economic cost of cancelling festival

The French town of Avignon is bracing for the economic impact of cancelling its annual summer festival due to Covid-19. Each year, the festival attracts 120,000 visitors, bringing in 100 million euros, with one in four residents making a living from the festival.

