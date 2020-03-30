Azerbaijan: See Baku go from bustling to deserted amid COVID-19 lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage filmed on Sunday shows the empty streets of Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital city, amid the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

On March 24 Azerbaijani authorities introduced lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The new restrictions are expected to be in place until April 20.

As of March 29, there are 209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, with four fatalities.

Archive footage shows Baku bustling with life, contrasting sharply with images of the empty streets amid the current lockdown.

