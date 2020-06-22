-
Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote - 2 hours ago
Back to school for millions in France as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted - 2 hours ago
ICC judges to hear appeal against acquittal of Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo - 2 hours ago
Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests - 3 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million - 3 hours ago
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra - 4 hours ago
Reading attack: Minute’s silence to be held for victims – Top stories this morning – BBC - 4 hours ago
Serbia’s ruling party claims election win - 4 hours ago
Trump put personal over national interests: Bolton - 5 hours ago
Police in Paris and Nantes clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique - 6 hours ago
Millions of schoolchildren return to school in France on Monday for the last few weeks before summer holidays after more than three months at home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
