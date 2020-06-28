Share
0 0 0 0

“Baffling images”: Putin’s Victory Day parade launches constitutional referendum

22 hours ago

“I have to say those were baffling images.”
Agence France-Presse’s Michele Barbero on Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day parade 🇷🇺🎖️.

In #WorldThisWeek, The Daily Beast’s Christopher Dickey questions whether Russia’s leader shows signs of strength as he stages a referendum that could keep him in power until 2036.

Full show 📺➡️ http://f24.my/6ckN.T

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment