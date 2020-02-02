BAFTA winning Sam Mendes breaks down tense action scene from award winning ‘1917’ – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

In this first episode of a new series, Life Cinematic, Oscar-nominated British director Sir Sam Mendes talks to Edith Bowman about the films that have influenced his life and career.

His choices range from classics such as Blue Velvet, Taxi Driver and The Godfather II to contemporary masterpieces, including Lost In Translation. Sam also provides insights into the making of his most recent film, 1917, and reflects on his early introduction to cinema, as well as his aspirations for the future.

Life Cinematic explores the art of film-making in a completely new way, featuring an interview with a renowned film-maker alongside a mix of classic clips that have influenced them.

Life Cinematic | Sam Mendes | BBC

