Baghdad”s freestyle footballers showcase skills in Tahrir Square
Two friends from Baghdad, Abdel Sattar Hossam and Adel Ali Dawoud, have taken their passion for freestyle football to the capital Baghdad’s Tahrir Square.
The two can be regularly spotted against the background of the famous ‘Liberation Square’ – centre of the ongoing protest movement – practising their skills, tricks and talent.
“My hobby is football since 2013. I saw several videos through YouTube, and I started training daily at home, and I went to Tahrir Square to practice my hobby.” said Abdel Sattar Hossam, when interviewed on Monday.
Adel Ali Dawoud who also started freestyling in 2013 has even dropped out of school to concentrate on honing his skills.
