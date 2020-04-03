-
Bagpiper serenades neighbours from San Fransisco rooftop amid coronavirus lockdown
Professional bagpiper Hal Wilkes decided to lift the spirits of his neighbours in San Francisco by serenading them at sundown from his rooftop amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Footage filmed on Thursday shows Wilkes playing his bagpipes to his neighbours who responded with cheers.
“Routinely on St. Patrick’s Day we would have pipe band and solo pipers making rounds in bars and pubs and having a great time playing. And this year it’s all shut down,” said Wilkes.
On his mother’s suggestion he decided to play for the neighbourhood. The responses were “overwhelmingly positive,” according to Wilkes.
“Everyone is hunkered down, we are trying to get by, everyone’s slightly stressed. So we come out with a cocktail and just about the sun goes over the hill the pipes fire up a nice tune, at least one tune per night.”
San Francisco declared a state of emergency back in February amid the coronavirus outbreak. The state of California has reported over 11,000 confirmed cases and 246 deaths.
