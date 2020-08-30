Bahrain: Dozens attend Ashura commemoration in Karbabad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of Shia Muslims gathered for Ashura commemorations in the Bahraini town of Karbabad, on Saturday, to mourn Husayn ibn Ali, also known as Imam Hussain, the third Shia imam.

Worshippers were seen self-flagellating with chains in the act of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad in the Battle of Karbala on 10 Muharram 61 AH (October 10, 680 AD).

Ashura is marked with mourning rituals, and passion plays re-enacting Imam Hussain’s suffering. This year’s event was performed with masks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

