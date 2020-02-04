-
Bakery creates edible SUGAR receipts after new law makes them mandatory
A bakery situated in Mainz-Bingen’s Budenheim district decided to twist a new law requiring bakers to print receipts for small sums in their favour by creating an edible sugar receipt and putting it on seasonal favourites – Kreppels.
“Here we celebrate carnival or Shrovetide as we call it, and the theme is big in Germany for bakers, because now a receipt is necessary for small sums. And this is new since January, and we have thought we have humour, are fun in Mainz and then I wondered: ‘what can you do?’ and thought of making a receipt out of sugar and put it on a ‘Kreppel’. A ‘Kreppel’ is this pastry, a boiling pastry of fine yeast dough filled with a fine vanilla cream, this is a food pairing and it tastes very delicious to people,” said baker Mario Peter Berg.
After pictures of the baked goods were circulated on social media, more and more people came to the bakery to try the sustainable, sugary pastries, leading the bakery to increase its production from 100 a day to 600 in one week, Berg said on Monday.
