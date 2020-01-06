-
Bakery hides €10,000 in traditional ‘Three Wise Men’ cake
A Spanish bakery has hidden a cash prize worth €10,000 ($11,000) in one of its traditional Three Wise Men cakes (Roscon de Reyes in Spanish) for this year’s Epiphany celebrations.
The manager of Confiteria Conrado in La Baneza, near Leon, gave an example of why the bakery is so generous during the festive period in an interview on Saturday.
Last year’s winner was the “most beautiful” story, Sergio Gonzalez explained.
An eight-year-old girl who had been unable to spend Christmas with her family since birth had been promised a trip to Disneyland if she got better. As chance would have it, she was the lucky winner and has stayed out of hospital ever since.
The tradition first began in 2008, in the middle of the financial crisis, and started out with a prize of €500 ($550).
The Roscon is a ring cake decorated with candied fruit. Traditionally eaten on January 6, during Kings’ Day commemorating the arrival of the Three Wise Men, it is baked with figurines or prizes inside.
