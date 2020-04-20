Baltimore: Why are African-Americans more affected by the virus?

The US has now the highest number of coronavirus cases as well as deaths, but early data shows that one demographic group is being hit harder than others: African Americans. Numbers from Louisiana are the most staggering, with blacks making up more than 70% of deaths, despite representing just about 1/3 of the population. The explanation lies in decades of racial inequalities, leaving African-Americans more exposed, more at risk and less informed to face the virus, as we found in Baltimore.

