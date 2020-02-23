Bangladesh factories ordered shut to save Dhaka’s river

Residents in the Bangladesh capital have been living with some of the worst air quality in the world over the past few days.

But it is not just the air that is polluted in the city.

The government attempting to crack down on the pollution in Dhaka’s rivers.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports.

