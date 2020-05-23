Bangladesh struggles to aid cyclone-stricken communities

More than 90 people have been killed and tens of thousands left homeless after Cyclone Amphan slammed into coastal towns and cities in India and Bangladesh. Authorities are now working to help communities already stricken by the coronavirus, but are hampered by damaged power and communication lines.

Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #Bangladesh