-
Muslims worldwide begin celebrating Eid al-Fitr under Covid-19 restrictions - 2 hours ago
-
Israel’s PM Netanyahu faces opening of corruption trial in Jerusalem - 3 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Business is booming for Spain’s coffin makers | Focus on Europe - 3 hours ago
-
Brazil’s Indigenous tribes: COVID-19 spreading in Amazon region - 3 hours ago
-
‘We have to resist’: Hundreds in Hong Kong protest China’s proposed security measures for city - 3 hours ago
-
Israel’s PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings new allegations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE from outside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr - 5 hours ago
-
Live from outside Tehran mosque as Eid al-Fitr celebrations take place - 6 hours ago
Bangladesh struggles to aid cyclone-stricken communities
More than 90 people have been killed and tens of thousands left homeless after Cyclone Amphan slammed into coastal towns and cities in India and Bangladesh. Authorities are now working to help communities already stricken by the coronavirus, but are hampered by damaged power and communication lines.
Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #Bangladesh