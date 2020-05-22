Bangladesh: “We have suffered a lot” – Cyclone Amphan leaves destruction in its wake

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Damaged structures and uprooted trees were seen in the Mongla and Dacope Upazilas (counties) on Thursday, part of the damage inflicted after Cyclone Amphan made landfall and swept through the area.

A worker appeared to be fixing damaged power lines, as many power connections remained suspended after the storm struck land.

Several structures next to the riverbanks were destroyed by the tidal surge of the storm, leaving debris behind.

“Due to the storm, the raw tin and wood houses on the riverbanks were completely destroyed,” A local confirmed.

“Many houses and trees have broken down in our area. In fact, we have suffered a lot. Salt water has also entered by breaking the dam. We have suffered many losses. We had a hard time dealing with the storm at night. We had already taken the elderly to the shelter,” another man added.

Firefighters and locals took action by cutting the uprooted trees on the roads to clear the access to the traffic.

According to reports, Cyclone Amphan’s wind speed reached up to 270 kilometres per hour (165 miles per hours) on Monday night, before making landfall and ripping through Bangladesh and neighbouring India.

