-
Israel and United Arab Emirates continue to normalize relations | DW News - 22 mins ago
-
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin - 48 mins ago
-
Hong Kong Protests | Between Us - 55 mins ago
-
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov’t - about 1 hour ago
-
Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded - about 1 hour ago
-
Meditation under freezing water – Japan offers Buddhist cure for uncertain times of COVID - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon crisis: Who is Mustafa Adib? - 2 hours ago
-
Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur - 2 hours ago
-
US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Hariri nominates ambassdor to Germany as new PM after talks with president - 2 hours ago
Banksy-funded migrant rescue boat calls for urgent help in Mediterranean
A refugee rescue vessel funded by British street artist Banksy said it was stranded and needed urgent help on Saturday after lending assistance to a boat in the Mediterranean that was carrying at least one dead migrant.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en