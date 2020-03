Barred by Brexit: France’s British elected officials forced to step down

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

France’s local elections get underway on March 15, but hundreds of currently serving town councilors will not be on the ballot. No-longer European Union citizens following Brexit and so ineligible to hold office, British elected officials across the country are being forced to step down.

