-
As western Europe sizzles many flock to beaches and ignore COVID-19 restrictions - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: Pilgrims return to Jamarat Bridge for ‘Stoning of Devil’ ritual on 4th day of Hajj - 4 hours ago
-
Israel’s Bnei Brak a coronavirus hotspot for ultraorthodox Jews | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Beatboxing Japanese Zen Buddhist monk shows how to harmonise belief and passion - 5 hours ago
-
Use your noodle – Japanese artist cooks up hilarious coping mechanism for mask fog on glasses - 5 hours ago
-
How to build a pond in you garden | Springwatch – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
China: Fans attend basketball game for the first time since start of COVID pandemic - 5 hours ago
-
Live from Sheremetyevo airport as Russia re-starts flights to select countries - 5 hours ago
-
Russia: Hundreds rally over detention of ex-governor Khabarovsk Furgal - 5 hours ago
-
Russia: Fuel truck strikes airplane at Sheremetyevo airport - 5 hours ago
Beatboxing Japanese Zen Buddhist monk shows how to harmonise belief and passion
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Japanese Zen Buddhist monk, Yogetsu Akasaka, brings his faith in Buddhism together with his passion for music in Tokyo in footage filmed on Thursday.
The 37-year-old monk and musician went viral when he uploaded the meditative music called ”Heart Sutra Live Looping Remix” he beatboxed on YouTube.
Akasaka complained about bias against Buddhist monks saying, ”people believe Buddhism is something for people who died already because they see Buddhist monks do funerals and memorial services which are something for people who died already.”
Akasaka also seemed decisive to change this perception of Buddhism with his type of music.
”What I want to share with my music is a meditative state of mind or maybe some state of mind or state of consciousness, which is not what you experience in your daily life,” he continued.
Akasaka creates sounds for meditations, chanting Buddhist sutras and mantras with music in the background.
Video ID: 20200730-049
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200730-049
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly