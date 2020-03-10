Before and after: The unforeseen consequences of Coronavirus

Is human civilisation not that all powerful after all? When bubonic plague killed off as much as one-third of Europe’s population in the 14th Century, they barely heard about it in Asia and certainly were oblivious in the Americas. Today, the world is so interconnected that an unexpected outbreak of a far, far milder disease is enough to disrupt worldwide supply chains and spread fear in real time to the five continents. A coronavirus but also an individual spat can snowball.

