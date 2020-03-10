Before and After: What Will the West Learn from Coronavirus?

In a post-COVID world, do we erect walls or hold hands? asks Mei Fong, “This is not just global health experts who are going to be watching what happens with this, it will be political scientists because this is telling us in which direction much of the west will go.”

