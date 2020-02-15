Beijing imposes coronavirus quarantine as economy struggles to pick up

The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.

