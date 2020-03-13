Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists

US-China relations have taken another dive.

Washington says it will reduce the number of journalists allowed to work at Chinese media outlets in the US.

The move comes after China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters.

Beijing says it is political oppression and has vowed to retaliate.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.

