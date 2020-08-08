Share
0 0 0 0

Beirut: Anger grows over deadly warehouse blast

6 hours ago

Anger grows in Lebanon after twin blasts in the capital’s port killed at least 137 people and injured more than 5,000, leaving scores more missing.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment