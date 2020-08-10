-
Beirut blast destroyed landmark 19th-century palace after painstaking restoration
The 160-year-old palace withstood two world wars, the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the French mandate and Lebanese independence. After the country’s 1975-1990 civil war, it took 20 years of careful restoration for the family to bring the palace back to its former glory.
