Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives

Lebanese and other Beirut residents are busy with a heartbreaking search to find missing loved ones after the massive Beirut explosion.

An Instagram account has been set up to help find dozens of people missing in the wake of the devastating Beirut port explosion.

Tatiana Hasrouty is a Beirut resident. Her father works at the port but is among the missing.

She joins us live by Skype from Beirut to tell us what she went through.

